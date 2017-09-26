A Moray engineering company has gone into liquidation with the loss of more than 30 jobs.

Brown Engineering of Fochabers was established in the 1970s.

It specialised in the manufacture, installation and maintenance of plant and machinery and pipework for the distilling and malting and oil and gas industries.

Liquidators KPMG said 32 of the company's 33 employees had been made redundant with immediate effect.

'Sad to see'

Brown Engineering was said to have been suffering from increased competition in the distilling and malting industry and a fall in demand for its services in the oil and gas sector.

Blair Nimmo of KPMG said: "It is sad to see another engineering firm, which has such a long history and heritage, enter liquidation, together with the loss of employment to the local area.

"We will do everything we can to seek a buyer for the company's assets to maximise recoveries for creditors.

"We would encourage any party who has an interest in acquiring the company's assets to contact us as soon as possible."