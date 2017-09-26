Lead has been found in the water at three Moray primary schools.

It followed tests being carried out on supplies at Portknockie, Findochty and Portgordon.

The amount in each case was above the level allowed by current water regulations.

Moray Council said NHS Grampian had advised the risk to health was "very low". Bottled water is being supplied to pupils as attempts are made to find the source of the contamination.