No suspicious circumstances over man's death in Forres

Police have released the name of a man found dead in Moray on Saturday.

Andrew McPherson, 38, was found lying in a grassy area near Grant Drive in Forres.

He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.

