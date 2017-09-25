No suspicious circumstances over man's death in Forres
- 25 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have released the name of a man found dead in Moray on Saturday.
Andrew McPherson, 38, was found lying in a grassy area near Grant Drive in Forres.
He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.