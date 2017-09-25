Image caption The Glen Lyon is the biggest oil production ship in the world for harsh waters

A gas plant on a floating production vessel in the North Sea was shut down following a leak.

The leak on the Glen Lyon related to a failed stem seal on a valve, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

BP shut down the gas plant on Thursday while it resolved the issue. It was restarted on Sunday.

The Glen Lyon, which is the biggest oil production ship in the world for harsh waters, is anchored in the Schiehallion field west of Shetland.

An HSE spokesperson confirmed a prohibition notice had been served while BP resolved the cause of the problem.

BP said it had immediately shut down the gas plant and reported the incident to the HSE after discovering the leak.

A spokeswoman added: "We then replaced the valve and, following a start-up safety review, brought the gas plant back online.

"Following further assessment, BP proactively shut down the gas plant to carry out additional assurance on the valve. Having completed that assurance, the gas plant was restarted yesterday [24 September].

"We acknowledge the HSE's notice and were compliant with it ahead of the gas plant restart."