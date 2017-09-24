Police are treating the death of a man who was discovered lying in a grassy area of a town in Moray as unexplained.

The 38-year-old man was found unresponsive near Grant Drive in Forres at about 16:00 on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe he had been in the area for some time and may have been drinking heavily. He is described as being 5ft 10in, of medium build, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a jumper and jeans.