Police have appealed for witnesses after 90 lambs were stolen from a field in Moray.

The Suffolk Cross lambs were stolen from a field next to Balnamoon Farm, Crossroads, Keith, between 22:00 on Saturday, 9 September and 15:00 on Friday, 22 September.

The livestock is valued at a low four-figure sum.

Insp Neil Campbell said those responsible would have known what they were doing.

He added that they were likely to have used trained dogs to gather the sheep and used a large vehicle, possibly twin decked, to remove them from the field.

He said: "I would appeal to local farmers and those further afield to be extra vigilant with their livestock and ask that anyone who may have been in the area and saw any unusual activity to contact the police immediately."

He said anyone who had recently been offered any Suffolk Cross lambs for sale or was aware of their whereabouts should also contact police.