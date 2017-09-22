Man charged over Union Street Gardens sex attack
- 22 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in Aberdeen.
The incident, involving a 21-year-old woman, is alleged to have happened in Union Terrace Gardens on 28 January last year.
Police said extensive inquiries involving local officers and officers from the Specialist Crime Division had been ongoing since.
The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.