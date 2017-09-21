Image copyright Google Image caption NHS Orkney has been providing temporary cover while the medical team has been suspended

NHS Orkney has said is not planning to cut the GP service supported by community nurses in Stronsay and Eday.

Stronsay's two GPs and two practice nurses have been suspended since May, while a review is carried out.

Stronsay Community Council has expressed concern that provision could be cut.

But now the health board says the inquiry has "no remit" to recommend a change in the service model.

Chairman of the Community Council, Ian Cooper, told BBC Radio Orkney the suspension of the entire medical team had been a "bolt from the blue".

'Consultation'

At a public meeting in early May, Cathie Cowan, NHS Orkney's chief executive, suggested the review team might consult with local people as they carried out their inquiry.

But Mr Cooper said that has not happened.

"How they've found what the concerns were in the island, I'm not too sure. It certainly wasn't through open public consultation," he said.

Mr Cooper added that the community had been given a range of dates when the inquiry was expected to report.

"Originally we were expecting this all to be settled within, if not days, then certainly within weeks. It seems to have dragged on.

"We were told it would be August, and then September. Now they're speaking about October."

He said local people have been worried that medical provision in the island might be cut as a result of the Inquiry.

'Up in arms'

Mr Cooper said: "We've been promoting Stronsay as having a superb health service and a great school. Folk have been encouraged to move to the island because of that provision.

"The whole island would be up in arms at any sort of change."

In a statement, the health board said its priority was "the provision of safe and effective health care services for the people of Orkney".

Cathie Cowan said she had acted after "concerns" were raised with her.

She revealed that NHS Orkney is planning a public meeting in Stronsay next month to reveal the outcome of the review.

And she said the approved service model in both Eday and Stronsay remains that of a GP service supported by community nurses.