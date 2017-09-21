Teenager badly hurt in Orkney A964 accident
21 September 2017
An 18-year-old woman has been badly injured in a crash in Orkney.
The emergency services were called to the two-car collision on the A964 near Scapa Distillery on Thursday morning.
The teenager was initially taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, but was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment.
Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.