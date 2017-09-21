Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A 24-year-old woman killed in a crash in Moray - which left two other people badly injured - has been named.

Alix Smith, of Forres, was the driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa which crashed on the unclassified road leading from Forres to Califer Hill, near Wester Newforres, early on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in the collision remain in hospital.

Another passenger, a 31-year-old man, has been released from hospital.