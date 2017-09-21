NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Probe after offshore helicopter window seal loosens

An investigation has been launched after part of a window seal on a helicopter came loose on an offshore flight.

The incident happened as the Leonardo AW189 was on approach to the Forties Charlie platform in the North Sea on Wednesday morning.

Operator Bristow said part of an external window seal partially detached but the window did not come loose.

The helicopter was later flown back to Aberdeen for examination.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites