Man, 64, charged in Aberdeen attempted murder probe
- 21 September 2017
A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Aberdeen.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was assaulted in the Sinclair Road area earlier this month
Police said a 64-year-old man had been charged.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.