NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man, 64, charged in Aberdeen attempted murder probe

Police at scene

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Aberdeen.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was assaulted in the Sinclair Road area earlier this month

Police said a 64-year-old man had been charged.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

