Image caption The crew stayed with the boat in a bid to ensure they would be paid

Six crew members from an Indian ship that has been held in Aberdeen harbour for more than a year are due to start flying home.

The Malaviya Seven ship was detained in June last year, under merchant shipping regulations, and again in October.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) said the 12 crew were owed a total of more than £600,000.

Last week, a sheriff ruled the Malaviya Seven could be sold at public auction so wages could be paid.

Six of the men will fly home to India on Thursday, with the remaining six remaining until the ship is sold.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard there had already been interest in the offshore ship, which will be advertised for sale around the world.