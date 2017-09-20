Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving one car in Moray.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the B9010 Forres to Rafford road at Wester Newforres shortly after 01:30.

The occupants of a red Vauxhall Corsa were taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Their condition is not known and local police have appealed for witnesses.

The road has been closed to allow accident investigations to take place.