A crewman has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured aboard an offshore accommodation platform.

A coastguard helicopter picked him up from the Safe Boreas platform, in the Mariner field, 93 miles east of Shetland, after being alerted at about 17:00 on Monday.

The man was taken to Tingwall airport in Shetland and then on to Lerwick's Gilbert Bain hospital.

His condition was not known.