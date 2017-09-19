Crewman injured on offshore platform in Mariner field
- 19 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A crewman has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured aboard an offshore accommodation platform.
A coastguard helicopter picked him up from the Safe Boreas platform, in the Mariner field, 93 miles east of Shetland, after being alerted at about 17:00 on Monday.
The man was taken to Tingwall airport in Shetland and then on to Lerwick's Gilbert Bain hospital.
His condition was not known.