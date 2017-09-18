Couple found dead in Aberdeen are named by police
- 18 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and woman found dead in Aberdeen have been named.
William and Kathleen Thomson, who were both 68 and from Byron Crescent in the Northfield area of the city, were found on Saturday evening.
The deaths were initially being treated as unexplained, but Police Scotland said they were now being treated as not suspicious.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.