Couple found dead in Aberdeen are named by police

A man and woman found dead in Aberdeen have been named.

William and Kathleen Thomson, who were both 68 and from Byron Crescent in the Northfield area of the city, were found on Saturday evening.

The deaths were initially being treated as unexplained, but Police Scotland said they were now being treated as not suspicious.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

