Workers on board a boat which has been detained at Aberdeen harbour for more than a year will go home this week.

The Malaviya Seven was detained in June last year under merchant shipping regulations, and again in October.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) believes the crew are now owed more than £600,000 in total.

A sheriff ruled last week the vessel should be sold at public auction so the wage bill can be paid. Six of the men will fly home to India on Thursday.

The remaining six will stay until the ship is sold.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard there has already been interest in the offshore ship, which will be advertised for sale around the world.