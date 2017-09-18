A group of Aberdeen councillors suspended from Labour could learn their fate next month.

All nine members of the Labour group on the city council were suspended by the party when they formed a coalition with the Conservatives.

Scottish Labour said its investigation was "ongoing" but it expected it to be concluded, and a decision reached, by the end of October.

The SNP is the largest group at the council but is in opposition.

The Labour group signed a deal with the Conservative and independent groups in May.