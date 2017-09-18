Two in court in Peterhead over drugs seizures
- 18 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have appeared in court after major drug seizures in the Peterhead and Buckie areas.
Police said heroin with a street value of £62,000 and cocaine worth £50,000 was recovered last week.
Shaun McCafferty, 30, of Liverpool, and Craig Nicol, 33, of Peterhead, made no plea at Peterhead Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.
A 36-year-old was freed from custody on Friday pending further inquiries and did not appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.