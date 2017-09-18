Two men have appeared in court after major drug seizures in the Peterhead and Buckie areas.

Police said heroin with a street value of £62,000 and cocaine worth £50,000 was recovered last week.

Shaun McCafferty, 30, of Liverpool, and Craig Nicol, 33, of Peterhead, made no plea at Peterhead Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.

A 36-year-old was freed from custody on Friday pending further inquiries and did not appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.