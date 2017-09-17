NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police investigate 'unexplained' death in Aberdeen

Police are investigating an unexplained death at a house in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to Byron Crescent in the Northfield area of the city shortly before 21:00 on Saturday.

No details of the deceased have been released.

Police Scotland said inquiries were at an early stage but the death is not believed to have been suspicious.

