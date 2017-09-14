From the section

Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption Neringa Narusyte died in the crash in October 2016

A teenager has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a 14-year-old girl by driving dangerously on a Moray road.

Buckie High School pupil Neringa Narusyte was a passenger in a car that crashed on the B9016 near Keith in October last year.

Owen Petrie, 18, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. He was also charged with causing injury by dangerous driving.

He made no plea and was released on bail.

After her death, third year pupil Neringa's mother Ilona Narusyte said she was a "lovely girl".

The family had moved to the Moray coast several years ago from Lithuania.