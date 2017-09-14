Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A man who died after his car went into water in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Michael Atkinson, 23, was pulled from his 4x4 after it was found "fully submerged" in the Burn of Boyne near Portsoy on Wednesday evening.

He was recovered at about 17:00 after a 90 minute search by fire, police, ambulance and coastguard teams.

It came after police were alerted to concerns for the safety of Mr Atkinson, who lived in Banff. They said his death was not suspicious.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.