Man on attempted murder charge in Aberdeen
- 14 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident in Aberdeen city centre.
The emergency services were called to Shiprow, outside the Vue cinema, on Tuesday.
A man aged 30 was taken to hospital with stab wounds.
Anthony Higgins, 33, from Liverpool, was charged with attempted murder at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, as well as possession of a blade or point, and assault.
He made no plea and was released on bail.