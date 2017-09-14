From the section

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an incident in Aberdeen city centre.

The emergency services were called to Shiprow, outside the Vue cinema, on Tuesday.

A man aged 30 was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Anthony Higgins, 33, from Liverpool, was charged with attempted murder at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, as well as possession of a blade or point, and assault.

He made no plea and was released on bail.