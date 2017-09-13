Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

Rescue teams in Aberdeenshire have found a car "fully submerged" in water following a major search.

Police Scotland said searches were still ongoing to find the man who was reported to be in the vehicle.

The incident - at the Burn of Boyne at Tillynaught, just off the A98 - happened at about 16:00.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard teams are among those involved in the operation. The Macduff lifeboat was also launched.

The area suffered heavy rainfall earlier, leading to problems with surface water on the roads.

Police said in a statement: "In relation to the ongoing incident at Tillynaught, Portsoy, police can confirm that the vehicle has been located.

"It is fully submerged within the water.

"Searches are ongoing to trace the man who was reported to have been within the vehicle and efforts are ongoing to safely recover the vehicle from the water.

"Next of kin of the man are being updated."