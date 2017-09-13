NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Probe into Beryl Bravo platform smoke

An investigation has been launched after smoke was detected on a North Sea platform.

Operator Apache North Sea said the incident involved a gas turbine on the Beryl Bravo platform on Monday.

The company said the turbine had been shut down as a precaution.

The Beryl oil field is located 180 miles off Aberdeen.

