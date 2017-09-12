NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen councillors reject plan for all taxis to be wheelchair accessible by 2018

Councillors in Aberdeen have rejected plans to make all taxis in the city wheelchair accessible by 2018.

It was decided at a meeting of the licensing committee that a full consultation should take place on implementing a new policy that could deliver a "mixed fleet".

Five councillors had wanted to press ahead with a 100% wheelchair accessible fleet.

However, a total of 11 councillors voted for the consultation.

