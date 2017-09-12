Aberdeen councillors reject plan for all taxis to be wheelchair accessible by 2018
- 12 September 2017
Councillors in Aberdeen have rejected plans to make all taxis in the city wheelchair accessible by 2018.
It was decided at a meeting of the licensing committee that a full consultation should take place on implementing a new policy that could deliver a "mixed fleet".
Five councillors had wanted to press ahead with a 100% wheelchair accessible fleet.
However, a total of 11 councillors voted for the consultation.