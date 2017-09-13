Image copyright Aberdeen FC Image caption A decision is due in October after Wednesday's hearing

A public hearing about the plans for a new Aberdeen FC stadium and training facilities is due to be held.

The £50m project would be at Kingsford, near Westhill.

Backers and objectors will have their chance to make their points at a hearing at Aberdeen Town House.

Aberdeen City Council said bags will be searched for items such as megaphones or placards, that could disrupt the hearing. A final council decision is expected to be made in October.

Any items deemed inappropriate will be confiscated.

The hearing starts at 09:30.

Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne has warned that the club faces playing European games in Glasgow or Edinburgh in future.

Opinion divided

He was talking at a campaign launch to support the new stadium to replace Pittodrie, which he said would soon not meet the criteria to host Uefa games.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has given its backing to the plans.

Image caption Stewart Milne has said a negative decision could have a massive impact on Aberdeen FC

However, objectors have called for the club to look elsewhere.

They have raised concerns about traffic, parking and noise from the development.

More than 100 people staged a demonstration as members of the planning development management committee visited the site on Monday.