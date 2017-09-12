Image copyright Repsol Sinopec

Two people have been injured in an incident involving a crane on a North Sea platform.

The incident on the Fulmar installation, 217 miles east of Dundee, happened at about 19:00 on Monday.

Repsol Sinopec, which operates the platform, said two people were treated for non life-threatening injuries. One was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The platform has been shut down while the incident is investigated.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.