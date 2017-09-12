A man has been taken to hospital with suspected stabbing injuries after an incident in Aberdeen city centre.

The emergency services were called to the scene at Shiprow, outside the Vue cinema, shortly after 12:00.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A woman, also in her 30s, was being treated by paramedics at the scene. The area has been cordoned off by police who are investigating.