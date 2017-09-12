NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Boy charged over weapon near Peterhead school

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly being caught with a weapon near an Aberdeenshire school.

Police Scotland said the incident happened in the "Peterhead Academy area" on Monday afternoon.

Inspector George Cordiner said: "Officers attended and a 14-year-old was quickly detained to assist with their inquiries.

"He has subsequently been charged and is due to appear in court."

