An attack on a man in Aberdeen involving a weapon is being treated as attempted murder.

Police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was seriously injured in an incident involving a weapon and a vehicle in the Sinclair Road area at about 16:40 on Monday.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A black Peugeot which police had asked for information about was traced.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "We are treating this incident as attempted murder, however, I would like to emphasise that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

"Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are following positive lines of inquiry, but I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything to get in touch and speak to us."