Elderly man rescued after fall at Dunnottar Castle

An elderly man has been airlifted to safety after a fall at Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven.

A coastguard rescue helicopter was called in to bring the 75-year-old to a waiting ambulance crew.

It is not known how far the man fell.

