Image copyright Aberdeen FC Image caption A decision is due in October after a hearing this week

Councillors are to visit the proposed site for a new Aberdeen FC stadium and training facilities.

The £50m project would be at Kingsford, close to the Aberdeen bypass, near Westhill.

The visit on Monday afternoon comes ahead of a pre-determination hearing at Aberdeen Town House on Wednesday.

It will allow those in support of and against the plans to voice their views, before the expected council decision is made in October.

Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne recently warned that the club faces playing European games in Glasgow or Edinburgh in future.

He was talking at a campaign launch to support the new stadium to replace Pittodrie, which he said would soon not meet the criteria to host Uefa games.

However, objectors have called for the club to look elsewhere.