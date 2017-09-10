NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen Airport runway closure

Flight information board Image copyright Laura Cuthill

The runway at Aberdeen Airport has been shut due to safety concerns about runway damage.

At least eight flights were diverted to other airports while inspections were carried out.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Airport said no fixed wing aircraft were currently able to use the runway due to health and safety issues.

BBC Scotland understands there are concerns about a possible hole in the runway.

The problem was first identified at about 17:30 on Sunday.

Related Topics