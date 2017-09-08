Super Puma oil worker survey results expected

Image copyright AFP

Details of a survey of oil workers by the manufacturer of Super Puma helicopters are due to be released.

The 225 aircraft were recently cleared to fly by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after a crash last year, but only if certain extra safeguards are put in place by operators.

They were grounded following the fatal crash which was off Norway.

Airbus said the survey was aimed at getting safety feedback from workers and pilots to address concerns.

The crash in April last year killed 13 people, including Iain Stewart from Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire.

The CAA criteria announced in July included:

Change in the design by removal of the components that were susceptible to premature deterioration

Earlier replacement of component

Design change to introduce an improved maintenance inspection method to detect any deterioration at an early stage

More frequent inspections

Reduction in the thresholds for rejecting components based upon early signs of any deterioration

Image caption Iain Stuart died in the Super Puma crash

The Super Puma 225 came down near the island of Turoey, near Bergen, while it was returning from an oil field.

A report in April into the crash said there was no explanation as to why a detection system did not spot signs of damage to the gearbox.

The Unite union said the offshore workforce did not have confidence in the helicopters.