Product recall for Macb flavoured water drink over mould

Scotland's food watchdog has issued a product recall notice for the Macduff-manufactured Macb brand of flavoured still water.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) said the action was because of a strong odour and an unpleasant taste.

A spokesperson said: "This spoilage is due to the presence of mould."

FSS said the company had already taken steps to withdraw the products from sale, but anyone with concerns could call the hotline number 07785 451512.

It involves all sizes - 330ml, 500ml and 1.5l - and best before dates of July, August and September 2018.

In June, FSS advised people not to drink the Macb brand of strawberry and kiwi flavoured bottled water as a "precaution".

Customers had raised concerns over the smell and taste of the water.

Full refund

A company spokesperson said: "Following a quality issue with our Macb Strawberry and Kiwi still flavoured water in 1.5L and 330ml bottles with a best before end date of August 2018, we have received a small number of complaints on our other still flavours and bottle sizes.

"We have therefore taken the decision to withdraw from sale all of our Macb still flavoured water with best before end dates of July '18, August '18 and September '18 as a precautionary measure.

"Please be assured that whilst the drink may have a strong odour and be unpleasant to taste, this is not a food safety issue.

"We take our responsibility as a quality soft drink manufacturer very seriously and apologise to anyone who has received a bad experience with any of our drinks.

"Whilst only a small number of bottles are affected, if you suspect any of these products you have purchased to have an unpleasant odour or flavour, please call our dedicated hotline number 07785 451512 to gather details for a full refund."