Man charged over Aberdeen moped collision
- 6 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A 19-year-old man has been charged following an incident in which a boy was injured by a moped.
The eight-year-old boy was struck in Cornhill Terrace, Aberdeen, on Sunday afternoon.
The 19-year-old is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.
Insp Mark Stephen said: "We would like to thank members of the public who have called police with information and the community for patience while inquiries were carried out."