Man charged over Aberdeen moped collision

A 19-year-old man has been charged following an incident in which a boy was injured by a moped.

The eight-year-old boy was struck in Cornhill Terrace, Aberdeen, on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.

Insp Mark Stephen said: "We would like to thank members of the public who have called police with information and the community for patience while inquiries were carried out."