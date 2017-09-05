Traps set after first Rousay stoat sighting in Orkney

Traps have been set on the island of Rousay in Orkney after a stoat was sighted for the first time.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has started a rapid response trapping programme in the area where the stoat was reported.

Stoats are not a native species in Orkney, but were first spotted back in 2010.

SNH said it was essential the animals were not allowed to colonise the outlying islands.

There is concern that they threaten ground nesting birds and the Orkney vole, which is an important source of food for hen harriers and short-eared owls.