Suicide prevention social media event hailed success

A suicide prevention organisation has hailed the public response to a live discussion on the issue as "overwhelming".

Choose Life staged the event on social media on Sunday night, on the eve of Suicide Prevention Week.

The organisation is increasingly using social media to reach more people at risk of taking their own lives.

Iain Murray, from north east of Scotland's Choose Life, said it had given them a lot to work on.

