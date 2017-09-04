Boy in hospital in Aberdeen after being hit by moped

An eight-year-old boy has been injured after he was struck by a moped in Aberdeen.

The incident took place at about 16:30 on Sunday on Cornhill Terrace. The boy is being treated at the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.

Although he has been detained in hospital, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have appealed for witnesses are anyone with information to contact them.

Insp Simon Reid said: "Inquiries are at an early stage in relation to this incident and officers will be in the area of Cornhill Terrace whilst these continue. I can confirm that the family of the injured child are aware and with him at hospital.

"At this time I appeal to anybody who may have any information around the circumstances of this collision, particularly anyone who may have contacted emergency services shortly after the incident, to contact Police on 101 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111".