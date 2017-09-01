Plan for new £35m University of Aberdeen science building

Image copyright University of Aberdeen

The University of Aberdeen has announced plans to build a new £35m science teaching hub.

A site has been identified on its Old Aberdeen campus, off St Machar Drive, near the Fraser Noble building and Sir Duncan Rice Library.

The university said it could "transform the learning experience" for students as well as encouraging school children to get involved in science subjects.

If approved, it is hoped the building would be available by 2021.

An official public consultation period is under way.

'Brightest minds'

Prof Sir Ian Diamond, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: "We are extremely excited about this new Science Teaching Hub and the benefits it will bring to our students.

"Our lecturers are world-leading and with this new facility, they will have cutting-edge resources to enable them to deliver the very highest standard of teaching.

"Overall, it will lead to a first class learning environment for our students and will help us continue to attract the brightest minds from all over the world to come and study and live in the north east of Scotland."

The first public consultation event will be held at the Sir Duncan Rice Library on 26 September from 14:00 to 20:00.