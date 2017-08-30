Wildfowlers urged to join Findhorn Bay permit scheme

Moray Council has urged wildfowlers who use Findhorn Bay to sign up to a voluntary permit scheme.

The scheme was drawn up after rival petitions were lodged by groups opposed to shooting at the bay and by shooters themselves.

The council's economic development committee is set to discuss the issue at a meeting next week.

Councillors said all involved should make the voluntary system work, to avoid the need for a bye-law.

The shooting season starts on Friday and runs to 20 February.

The deal would have seen no shooting on Mondays as well as Sundays.

However, the Scottish Association for Country Sports (SACS) said the scheme had been launched without consultation with its members, and could not be imposed.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) has backed a voluntary approach for the coming season.