Cyclist dies in hospital after Aberdeenshire crash

Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Rash was cycling near Ballogie Nursery when he crashed.

A cyclist badly injured in an accident in Aberdeenshire at the weekend has died in hospital.

Michael Rash, 58, from the Aboyne area, crashed on the B976 Birse to Finzean road, near Ballogie Nursery, at about midday on Sunday.

No other vehicles were involved.

Mr Rash was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but his injuries proved fatal. Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them.