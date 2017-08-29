Upgrade follows Royal Cornhill Hospital HSE concerns

Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption An upgrade gets under way next month

NHS Grampian failed to do enough to cut the risk of patients at Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen self-harming, health and safety inspectors have said.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) issued an improvement notice.

It said the health authority had failed to remove or adequately control risks in both private and communal areas.

NHS Grampian said work on a multi-million pound refurbishment would begin next month, and would address the HSE's concerns.