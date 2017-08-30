Bid to tackle child sexual exploitation launched in Aberdeen and Dundee

Image copyright SPL

A pilot scheme is being launched to help children at risk of sexual exploitation in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Barnardo's Scotland, Police Scotland and Comic Relief are behind the new initiative.

Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) advisors from the charity's Rise (Reducing the Impact of Sexual Exploitation) service will help police officers support children under 18.

Police Scotland said partnership working was "key to prevention".

The pilot will run for two years.

'Hugely important'

Peter Nield, Barnardo's Scotland's assistant director, said: "Working in partnership with Police Scotland sharing skills, knowledge and intelligence will provide a co-ordinated response to CSE.

"Having CSE advisors co-located within police divisions, and embedded within local child protection arrangements, will help ensure that the right systems and supports are in place which identify and respond to child sexual exploitation and improve outcomes for vulnerable and at-risk children and young people".

Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable Andy Cowie, said: "Children across Scotland are being groomed by sexual predators for the purposes of sexual exploitation. We also know that children may not realise that they are being exploited.

"The CSE advisor pilots are hugely important."