Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Ballogie

The 58-year-old man crashed near Ballogie Nursery

A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after an accident in Aberdeenshire.

The 58-year-old man crashed on the B976 Birse to Finzean road, near Ballogie Nursery, at about 12:00 on Sunday.

No other vehicles were involved.

The cyclist, from Aboyne, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They said the man was riding a white bicycle and was wearing black shorts, a white top and a white helmet.