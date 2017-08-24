NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

University of Aberdeen principal Sir Ian Diamond announces retirement

Prof Sir Ian Diamond Image copyright University of Aberdeen

The principal and vice chancellor of the University of Aberdeen - Prof Sir Ian Diamond - is retiring.

Sir Ian took up his position in April 2010.

He said: "The university is in very good shape and I believe the time is now right for my successor to build on the firm foundations with which I leave the university."

Sir Ian will stay in the role until a successor has been found.