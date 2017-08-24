James Hickey named as Grampian Transport Museum crash victim

A man who died after a crash at a transport museum in Aberdeenshire has been named.

James Hickey, 22, from the Inverness area, was pronounced dead at the scene at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford on Wednesday.

It happened during a track hire test session.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very difficult and sad time."

'Mark of respect'

In a statement on their website, Grampian Transport Museum said: "Friends of the museum will have heard by now that there was a serious incident involving an individual track hire test session on Wednesday where unfortunately the driver was killed.

"As a result, the police and environmental health are investigating the cause.

"All our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased."

The statement added: "For the immediate future we will not use the road circuit. This will mean that the AllFord event and the Grampian Motorcycle Convention will not be staged this year.

"As a mark of respect towards the gentleman's family and friends, the museum is closed today but will reopen on Friday."

The emergency services - including a helimed air ambulance - had been sent to help.