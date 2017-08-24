Bon Accord Centre redevelopment in Aberdeen recommended

Image copyright Allan Murray Architects Image caption There are plans to redevelop Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre

Councillors are being asked to approve a major redevelopment of an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The extension of the Bon Accord Centre would see new shops and offices as well as a 170-room hotel.

Fifty flats could also be built as part of the plans.

Officers are recommending it is given the go-ahead, subject to a number of conditions. It is claimed the redevelopment would enhance the vitality and viability of the area.