Ballot backs offshore catering industrial action

Offshore catering workers have voted in favour of industrial action if employers do not offer a wage deal, the Unite union has said.

It follows a ballot by members employed by companies represented by the Caterers Offshore Trade Association (Cota).

They previously rejected an offer in February.

Cota said in a statement: "We are disappointed that members of Unite have voted in favour of industrial action."

Unite said: "Offshore catering workers have spoken. They've said 'enough is enough - a further year's freeze on wages is not on'."